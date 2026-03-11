Korea Investment CORP Boosts Position in Amrize Ltd $AMRZ

Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ – Free Report) by 34.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,441 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.07% of Amrize worth $18,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Amrize by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 306,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,811,000 after buying an additional 24,738 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amrize during the second quarter worth approximately $670,915,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Amrize in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,065,029,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Amrize in the second quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Finally, 111 Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Amrize in the third quarter valued at approximately $996,000.

NYSE:AMRZ opened at $59.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.59. Amrize Ltd has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $65.94.

Amrize ( NYSE:AMRZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Amrize in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Amrize from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Amrize from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Amrize from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Amrize from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amrize presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.14.

In other news, insider Jaime Hill bought 3,184 shares of Amrize stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.34 per share, for a total transaction of $179,386.56. Following the purchase, the insider owned 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,840. The trade was a 13.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jan Philipp Jenisch bought 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.05 per share, for a total transaction of $3,483,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,703,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,892,935.10. This represents a 3.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders bought 64,384 shares of company stock worth $3,739,091.

Amrize AG focuses on building materials business in North America. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Zug, Switzerland. Amrize AG operates independently of Holcim AG as of June 23, 2025.

