Klarna Group (NYSE:KLAR) Trading 6.9% Higher – Time to Buy?

Klarna Group plc (NYSE:KLAR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.39 and last traded at $16.3560. Approximately 3,606,474 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 5,794,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KLAR shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Klarna Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Klarna Group from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Klarna Group in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Klarna Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Klarna Group from $45.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Klarna Group Stock Up 7.7%

Institutional Trading of Klarna Group

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.11. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Klarna Group in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Klarna Group by 800.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. BIT Capital GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Klarna Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Klarna Group during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG bought a new position in shares of Klarna Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000.

Klarna Group Company Profile



Klarna Group is a global payments provider specializing in “buy now, pay later” (BNPL) solutions for online and in-store shoppers. The company partners with merchants to offer flexible payment options, including interest-free installments and deferred payments, aiming to enhance conversion rates and customer loyalty. Klarna’s platform integrates risk assessment, fraud prevention, and a one-click checkout experience to streamline transactions for both retailers and consumers.

Through its digital wallet and mobile app, Klarna enables users to manage purchases, track spending and access exclusive shopping offers from partner merchants.

