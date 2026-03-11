Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA Invests $7.90 Million in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA bought a new stake in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 47,466 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,896,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Qualcomm by 72.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qualcomm during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Qualcomm in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in Qualcomm in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in shares of Qualcomm during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Qualcomm from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Qualcomm from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Qualcomm from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Loop Capital raised Qualcomm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on Qualcomm from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.00.

Shares of Qualcomm stock opened at $135.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $144.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.95. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.80 and a 52-week high of $205.95.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The wireless technology company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.12. Qualcomm had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 44.09%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.41 earnings per share. Qualcomm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualcomm has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Qualcomm’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.55%.

In other Qualcomm news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 15,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total value of $2,833,385.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 26,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,640,898.71. This trade represents a 37.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $438,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,841. The trade was a 16.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 45,501 shares of company stock valued at $7,784,198 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

