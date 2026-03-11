Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA Invests $7.90 Million in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA bought a new stake in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 47,466 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,896,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Qualcomm by 72.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qualcomm during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Qualcomm in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in Qualcomm in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in shares of Qualcomm during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.
More Qualcomm News
Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Qualcomm announced a strategic collaboration with Wayve to integrate AI-powered driving systems, signaling expansion of its automotive TAM and accelerating deployment of advanced driver-assistance features — a constructive long-term revenue diversification story. Qualcomm, Wayve partner to accelerate AI-powered self-driving system rollout
- Positive Sentiment: Qualcomm expanded its reach in “physical AI” through a partnership with Neura Robotics to develop next‑generation robots, reinforcing optionality outside smartphones (industrial/robotics markets could provide new revenue streams over time). Qualcomm’s partnership with Neura Robotics is just the beginning
- Positive Sentiment: Market commentators argued the recent selloff creates a buying opportunity for long‑term investors, noting Qualcomm’s cash flow profile and diversification vs. pure handset exposure. This view supports a longer‑term constructive thesis if handset-related headwinds stabilize. Qualcomm: Selloff Is A Gift For Long Term Investors
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and market pieces are reassessing Qualcomm’s valuation after a sharp multi‑month decline; some note that the pullback reflects a re‑rating rather than a change to core fundamentals, but valuation debate is now central to near‑term price action. Assessing Qualcomm (QCOM) Valuation After Recent Share Price Weakness And Long Term Return Strength
- Negative Sentiment: Bank of America reinstated coverage with an Underperform rating and a $145 price target, warning of modest growth ahead, competitive pressures and the possibility of losing Apple business — headlines that triggered heavy selling and a reprice of expectations. Qualcomm Stock Tumbles — BofA Warns on Apple Exit and Weak Growth
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple outlets summarized Wall Street’s recalibration (reinstated underperform from BofA, cautious commentary) and the resulting intraday volatility — reinforcing near‑term downside risk as investors digest potential customer concentration and growth headwinds. What Wall Street Is Saying About Semiconductor Names Qualcomm (QCOM), Nvidia (NVDA) and SolarEdge (SEDG) Today
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Qualcomm Stock Down 2.1%
Shares of Qualcomm stock opened at $135.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $144.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.95. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.80 and a 52-week high of $205.95.
Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The wireless technology company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.12. Qualcomm had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 44.09%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.41 earnings per share. Qualcomm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualcomm has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Qualcomm Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Qualcomm’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.55%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Qualcomm news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 15,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total value of $2,833,385.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 26,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,640,898.71. This trade represents a 37.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $438,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,841. The trade was a 16.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 45,501 shares of company stock valued at $7,784,198 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
About Qualcomm
Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.
The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Qualcomm
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
Receive News & Ratings for Qualcomm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualcomm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.