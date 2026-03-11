Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA Invests $5.30 Million in Sempra Energy $SRE

Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 58,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,298,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Sempra Energy by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 85,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,678,000 after acquiring an additional 13,864 shares during the last quarter. Westerkirk Capital Inc. bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $3,091,000. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 20.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,903,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,429,000 after purchasing an additional 327,154 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 32.6% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 74,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,714,000 after buying an additional 18,359 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sempra Energy stock opened at $92.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.45 and its 200 day moving average is $89.43. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $61.90 and a one year high of $97.44. The firm has a market cap of $60.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.6575 per share. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.29%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Monday, November 24th. Argus raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Barclays set a $95.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 4,872 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.58, for a total transaction of $451,049.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 39,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,613,304.82. This trade represents a 11.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sempra Energy is a San Diego–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates businesses delivering electricity and natural gas. Its operations include regulated utility services that provide electric and gas distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as non‑regulated infrastructure businesses that develop and manage large-scale energy assets.

The company’s product and service portfolio spans electricity and natural gas delivery, transmission and storage, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities, power generation and electric transmission projects.

