Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA Invests $3.42 Million in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,296,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,643,058,000 after buying an additional 264,620 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,642,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,006,000 after acquiring an additional 35,061 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,292,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $797,031,000 after acquiring an additional 136,386 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,972,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $469,862,000 after acquiring an additional 14,631 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,901,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $452,766,000 after acquiring an additional 149,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.60, for a total transaction of $48,727.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,008,969. This trade represents a 1.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey acquired 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $194.49 per share, with a total value of $1,030,797.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,787,953.24. The trade was a 3.85% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BR stock opened at $186.71 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $197.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.05. The stock has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.71 and a 12 month high of $271.91.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 40.70%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.320-9.580 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.975 per share. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.19%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadridge Financial Solutions this week:

Positive Sentiment: CEO Timothy Gokey bought 5,300 shares (~$1.03M at ~$194.49), increasing his stake to ~142,876 shares — a strong insider signal of conviction from top management. Broadridge CEO Gokey buys $1m+ in company stock

CEO Timothy Gokey bought 5,300 shares (~$1.03M at ~$194.49), increasing his stake to ~142,876 shares — a strong insider signal of conviction from top management. Positive Sentiment: Broadridge expanded NYFIX order-routing by integrating Crypto.com (first crypto trading connection in Asia) — a revenue/market access positive that leverages Broadridge’s FIX network and supports growth in crypto institutional flow. Broadridge and Crypto.com Connect to Enable Crypto Order Routing for Brokers Globally via NYFIX

Broadridge expanded NYFIX order-routing by integrating Crypto.com (first crypto trading connection in Asia) — a revenue/market access positive that leverages Broadridge’s FIX network and supports growth in crypto institutional flow. Neutral Sentiment: Management presented at the Wolfe Research FinTech Forum (transcript available) — useful for incremental detail on strategy, product pipeline and margin outlook but not a catalyst by itself. Wolfe Research FinTech Forum Transcript

Management presented at the Wolfe Research FinTech Forum (transcript available) — useful for incremental detail on strategy, product pipeline and margin outlook but not a catalyst by itself. Neutral Sentiment: Board declared quarterly dividend of $0.975/share (record Mar 16, pay Apr 8) — supports income-oriented holders but is a routine distribution (annualized yield ~2.0–2.1%).

Board declared quarterly dividend of $0.975/share (record Mar 16, pay Apr 8) — supports income-oriented holders but is a routine distribution (annualized yield ~2.0–2.1%). Negative Sentiment: Short interest rose significantly in February (up ~23% vs. Feb 12 to ~3.30M shares; ~2.9% of float; ~2.5 days to cover). That increase in bearish bets likely amplified selling pressure and contributed to today’s price decline.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BR shares. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $257.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.71.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm’s core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

Featured Stories

