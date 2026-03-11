Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA Invests $12.94 Million in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG

Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 155,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,940,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 2,083 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total value of $174,263.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 292,889 shares in the company, valued at $24,503,093.74. This trade represents a 0.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $390,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 28,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,363,923. This represents a 14.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $83.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.94 and its 200 day moving average is $81.78. The stock has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.60. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $74.67 and a 1-year high of $91.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 17.35%.The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.280-4.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.73.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE: PEG) is a diversified energy company that operates primarily in New Jersey. Its core businesses include a regulated utility that delivers electric and natural gas service to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as generation and energy services operations that participate in wholesale power markets. The company’s activities encompass transmission and distribution, power generation operations, and related energy infrastructure services.

The regulated utility arm, Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), is responsible for owning and maintaining electric and gas networks, connecting customers, performing meter and billing services, and managing system reliability and storm response.

