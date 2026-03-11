Karen Bick Sells 2,530 Shares of Ralliant (NYSE:RAL) Stock

Ralliant Corporation (NYSE:RAL – Get Free Report) SVP Karen Bick sold 2,530 shares of Ralliant stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $117,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 42,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,983,318. The trade was a 5.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ralliant Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE:RAL opened at $44.62 on Wednesday. Ralliant Corporation has a 52 week low of $37.27 and a 52 week high of $57.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.68 and a 200 day moving average of $46.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76.

Ralliant (NYSE:RAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $554.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.04 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Ralliant has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.460-0.520 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.220-2.420 EPS.

Ralliant Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Ralliant

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Ralliant’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ralliant by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,922 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ralliant by 230.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 35,902 shares during the period. Storen Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ralliant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ralliant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ralliant by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,423,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,279,000 after buying an additional 563,822 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ralliant from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research lowered Ralliant from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ralliant from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Ralliant from a “hold (c)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Ralliant from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ralliant presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

About Ralliant

Ralliant, Inc (NYSE: RAL) is a medical technology company focused on enabling point-of-care cell therapy solutions in the field of regenerative medicine. The company develops and markets systems that isolate, concentrate and store adipose-derived stromal vascular fraction (SVF) cells directly from a patient’s own fat tissue, facilitating same-day, autologous treatments without the need for extensive laboratory infrastructure.

The company’s core product portfolio includes proprietary device platforms and single-use processing kits engineered to streamline the workflow for clinicians.

