Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Director Deborah Mcaneny Sells 2,500 Shares

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) Director Deborah Mcaneny sold 2,500 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.50, for a total value of $751,250.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,502,992.50. The trade was a 14.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of JLL traded down $6.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $289.14. The company had a trading volume of 535,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,837. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $194.36 and a 1-year high of $363.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.62. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $8.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.25 by $1.46. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.15 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on JLL. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $361.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Barclays began coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $351.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Jones Lang LaSalle

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1,720.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 91 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm specializing in real estate and investment management. The company provides a broad range of services including leasing, advisory, property and asset management, capital markets, project and development services, and valuation. Through its integrated platform, JLL serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, real estate owners and developers, offering tailored solutions that span the entire real estate lifecycle.

Founded in 1783 in London as Jones Lang Wootton, the firm established a reputation for expertise in property management and brokerage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.