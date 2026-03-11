John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 865,835 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 430% from the previous session’s volume of 163,408 shares.The stock last traded at $41.74 and had previously closed at $42.74.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JHMD. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 16,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000.

About John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (JHMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed markets ex-US and Canada, covering 85% of the market capitalization. Holdings are weighted based on fundamental and technical factors JHMD was launched on Dec 15, 2016 and is managed by John Hancock.

