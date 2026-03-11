Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Stock Price Up 3.7% – Should You Buy?

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.27 and last traded at $10.2450. 24,488,624 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 28,826,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

JOBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Joby Aviation from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Monday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright raised shares of Joby Aviation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Joby Aviation to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Joby Aviation currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $13.81.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 2.59.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5506.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Joby Aviation news, insider Eric Allison sold 32,448 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $429,936.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 659,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,744,735. The trade was a 4.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bonny W. Simi sold 110,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $1,525,896.05. Following the transaction, the insider owned 125,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,828.90. This trade represents a 46.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,470,074 shares of company stock valued at $16,083,913. Company insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Planning Inc raised its stake in Joby Aviation by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Planning Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 207.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Inc is an aerospace company focused on developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for urban air mobility. The company’s core mission is to provide zero-emission aerial ridesharing services, combining the speed of helicopters with the cost efficiency and environmental benefits of electric propulsion. Joby’s eVTOL design emphasizes low noise profiles and high reliability, positioning the company to address congestion challenges in major metropolitan areas.

The company’s flagship aircraft is designed to carry a pilot and up to four passengers, offering point-to-point travel at speeds competitive with ground transportation.

