Jennifer Michaelson Sells 8,000 Shares of Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM) Stock

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $125,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 170,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,678,833.92. This represents a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jennifer Michaelson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 25th, Jennifer Michaelson sold 1,780 shares of Cullinan Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $25,169.20.

On Tuesday, February 24th, Jennifer Michaelson sold 3,601 shares of Cullinan Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total transaction of $52,106.47.

On Monday, February 23rd, Jennifer Michaelson sold 1,752 shares of Cullinan Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $24,510.48.

On Friday, February 20th, Jennifer Michaelson sold 11,742 shares of Cullinan Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $165,327.36.

On Thursday, February 12th, Jennifer Michaelson sold 416 shares of Cullinan Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $5,004.48.

On Thursday, January 22nd, Jennifer Michaelson sold 4,000 shares of Cullinan Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $49,200.00.

On Friday, December 19th, Jennifer Michaelson sold 1,345 shares of Cullinan Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $13,463.45.

On Thursday, December 18th, Jennifer Michaelson sold 2,898 shares of Cullinan Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $28,023.66.

On Monday, December 15th, Jennifer Michaelson sold 995 shares of Cullinan Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $11,840.50.

On Friday, December 12th, Jennifer Michaelson sold 2,148 shares of Cullinan Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total value of $26,592.24.

NASDAQ:CGEM opened at $14.91 on Wednesday. Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.68 and a 1 year high of $16.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.82. The stock has a market cap of $880.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of -0.15.

Cullinan Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CGEM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 632.4% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,932,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668,289 shares in the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 31.0% in the third quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 5,766,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,248 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Cullinan Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $12,803,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Cullinan Therapeutics by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,197,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,742,000 after purchasing an additional 520,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC grew its position in Cullinan Therapeutics by 107.0% in the third quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 28,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 435,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Cullinan Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cullinan Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, February 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

