Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 36,600 Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,107,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Sandisk during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sandisk during the third quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Sandisk during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNDK shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Sandisk from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group set a $1,000.00 price objective on Sandisk in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Sandisk from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Sandisk from $260.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Sandisk from $320.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.85.

Insider Transactions at Sandisk

In other Sandisk news, Director Miyuki Suzuki sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.53, for a total value of $2,196,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,216,939.71. This represents a 26.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Sandisk Price Performance

Shares of SNDK opened at $618.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $517.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.52. Sandisk Corporation has a 12-month low of $27.89 and a 12-month high of $725.00. The stock has a market cap of $91.35 billion and a PE ratio of -81.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $6.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $2.89. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Sandisk had a positive return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 11.66%.Sandisk’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Sandisk Company Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

