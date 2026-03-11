Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Buys 37,635 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 205.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,635 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $3,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBKR. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 24.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1,051.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 352.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 171.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 312.7% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 22,872 shares during the period. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBKR stock opened at $68.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.29. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.82 and a twelve month high of $79.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 5.12%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.48%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $11,288,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 155,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,066,750. The trade was a 48.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,725,122. 2.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays set a $83.00 price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.39.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc (NASDAQ: IBKR) is a global electronic brokerage holding company that provides trading, clearing and custody services to retail traders, institutional investors, proprietary trading groups and financial advisors. The firm offers direct access to a wide range of asset classes, including equities, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds and exchange-traded funds across many international markets. Interactive Brokers emphasizes electronic order execution, automated trading and low transaction costs as core differentiators for its clients.

Its product suite centers on advanced trading platforms and infrastructure.

