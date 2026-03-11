Jean-Pierre Lapointe Buys 1,000 Shares of NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK) Stock

NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK – Get Free Report) CFO Jean-Pierre Lapointe bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.42 per share, for a total transaction of $20,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 110,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,959.02. This represents a 0.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NB Bancorp Stock Up 1.7%

NBBK stock opened at $21.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $969.46 million, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.34. NB Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.09 and a 12 month high of $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.67.

NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $63.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.75 million. NB Bancorp had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 8.58%. Equities research analysts forecast that NB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NB Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 5th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 5th. NB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NB Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NB Bancorp by 4.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NB Bancorp by 13.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 253,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 29,373 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NB Bancorp by 54.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 19,213 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NB Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $687,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NBBK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of NB Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of NB Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NB Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

NB Bancorp Company Profile

NB Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ: NBBK) is the bank holding company for NB Bank, N.A., a full-service community bank headquartered in Newburyport, Massachusetts. Through a network of branches across Northeast Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire, the company offers deposit and lending services tailored to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses.

The company’s core product lineup includes checking and savings accounts, money market deposits and certificates of deposit, along with residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit and commercial lending solutions.

