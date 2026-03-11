Jean Carandang Sells 8,000 Shares of California BanCorp (NASDAQ:BCAL) Stock

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Get Free Report) CFO Jean Carandang sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $143,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 37,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,414.60. This trade represents a 17.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

California BanCorp Stock Down 0.8%

BCAL opened at $17.69 on Wednesday. California BanCorp has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $20.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.21. The stock has a market cap of $571.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.17.

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $45.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.03 million. California BanCorp had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 11.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that California BanCorp will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of California BanCorp by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in California BanCorp by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 111,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 46,888 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in California BanCorp by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 28,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of California BanCorp in the 4th quarter worth $1,835,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of California BanCorp by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,882,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,822,000 after buying an additional 802,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BCAL. Wall Street Zen downgraded California BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. DA Davidson cut their price target on California BanCorp from $22.50 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Zacks Research lowered California BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of California BanCorp in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:BCAL) is a bank holding company headquartered in California. Founded to address the diverse financial needs of businesses and individuals across the state, the company focuses on community-oriented banking solutions and operates under a locally based decision-making model.

Through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, California BanCorp offers a suite of deposit products including checking, savings, money market and certificate of deposit accounts. Its lending portfolio encompasses commercial and industrial loans, real estate and construction financing, as well as consumer lending products such as personal loans and home equity lines of credit.

In addition to core deposit and lending services, the company provides treasury and cash management services, online and mobile banking platforms, and merchant payment solutions designed to streamline operations for small to mid-sized enterprises.

