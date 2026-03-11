Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0887 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:JOF traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.14. The company had a trading volume of 32,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,200. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund has a one year low of $7.43 and a one year high of $12.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 144.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 4.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 101,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. raised its stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 205,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 8,453 shares during the period.

About Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc (NYSE: JOF) is a U.S.-listed closed-end investment company dedicated to long-term capital appreciation through exposure to Japan’s smaller capitalization equities. The fund seeks to identify and invest in firms whose market valuations and growth prospects may be overlooked by broader market indices, offering investors differentiated access to Japan’s domestic growth opportunities.

The portfolio typically comprises equity securities of companies traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and other recognized Japanese markets, with a focus on firms outside the large-cap segment.

