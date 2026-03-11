Iyo Bank Ltd. Purchases 24,956 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Iyo Bank Ltd. grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,359 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 24,956 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 4.0% of Iyo Bank Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Iyo Bank Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 63.9% in the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 8,081 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.3% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,140,494 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $250,213,000 after acquiring an additional 86,978 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 28,407 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $451,642,000. Finally, Alpha Wealth Funds LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 172.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.18, for a total transaction of $4,077,336.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,238,118 shares in the company, valued at $459,217,051.24. The trade was a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total transaction of $3,642,860.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,094.10. The trade was a 65.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,686 shares of company stock worth $14,688,739. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.4%

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $214.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $224.09 and its 200 day moving average is $227.06. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $258.60. The company has a market cap of $2.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $320.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.93.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

