iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF (BATS:IEDI) Trading Down 0.2% – Here’s Why

iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF (BATS:IEDI – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $56.17 and last traded at $56.23. Approximately 1,036 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 2,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.33.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IEDI. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF by 817.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 13,484 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF Company Profile

The iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF (IEDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Discretionary index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US stocks in the discretionary spending sector according to an alternative classification system defined by machine learning algorithms. The market cap-weighted fund targets an increased exposure to firms with high US Consumer Score. IEDI was launched on Mar 21, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

