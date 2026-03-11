iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (NYSEARCA:EPHE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (NYSEARCA:EPHE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 109,236 shares, an increase of 220.5% from the February 12th total of 34,078 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 149,472 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 149,472 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF in the second quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Philippines ETF Price Performance

Shares of EPHE traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,817. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.57. iShares MSCI Philippines ETF has a 52-week low of $23.17 and a 52-week high of $28.40. The company has a market cap of $154.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.61.

iShares MSCI Philippines ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (EPHE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Philippines IMI 25\u002F50 index, a free float-adjusted market-cap-weighted index of the broader Filipino equity market. EPHE was launched on Sep 28, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

