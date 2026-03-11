iShares MSCI Norway ETF (BATS:ENOR) Trading Down 1.1% – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI Norway ETF (BATS:ENOR – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.81 and last traded at $34.03. 44,985 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 25,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.40.
iShares MSCI Norway ETF Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.51. The company has a market cap of $54.45 million, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Norway ETF
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENOR. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Norway ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Norway ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Norway ETF by 902.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Norway ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Norway ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000.
About iShares MSCI Norway ETF
The iShares MSCI Norway ETF (ENOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Norway IMI 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Norwegian stocks. ENOR was launched on Jan 23, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
