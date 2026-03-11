iShares MSCI China A UCITS ETF USD (Acc) (LON:CNYA) Trading 2% Higher – Should You Buy?

iShares MSCI China A UCITS ETF USD (Acc) (LON:CNYA – Get Free Report) shares were up 2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 6.02 and last traded at GBX 6.01. Approximately 842,127 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 7,455,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.89.

iShares MSCI China A UCITS ETF USD (Acc) Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5.72.

