iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Stock Price Up 1.1% – Here’s What Happened

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS – Get Free Report)’s share price were up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.57 and last traded at $14.46. Approximately 332,373 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 632,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.30.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3%

The company has a market cap of $215.50 million, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.90.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were paid a $0.0899 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 138.0%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $138,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $161,000.

(Get Free Report)

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.