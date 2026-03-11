iShares IV Public Limited Company – iShares Edge MSCI World Momentum Factor UCITS ETF (OTCMKTS:IEMMF) Stock Price Down 2.5% – What’s Next?

iShares IV Public Limited Company – iShares Edge MSCI World Momentum Factor UCITS ETF (OTCMKTS:IEMMF – Get Free Report) were down 2.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $94.2866 and last traded at $94.3066. Approximately 301 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 2,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.7524.
iShares IV Public Limited Company – iShares Edge MSCI World Momentum Factor UCITS ETF Price Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.38.
Holdings are selected and weighted based on their momentum scores, with periodic rebalancing to ensure the portfolio remains aligned with the underlying index methodology.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares IV Public Limited Company – iShares Edge MSCI World Momentum Factor UCITS ETF
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
Receive News & Ratings for iShares IV Public Limited Company - iShares Edge MSCI World Momentum Factor UCITS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares IV Public Limited Company - iShares Edge MSCI World Momentum Factor UCITS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.