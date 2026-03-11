iShares IV Public Limited Company – iShares Edge MSCI World Momentum Factor UCITS ETF (OTCMKTS:IEMMF) Stock Price Down 2.5% – What’s Next?

iShares IV Public Limited Company – iShares Edge MSCI World Momentum Factor UCITS ETF (OTCMKTS:IEMMF – Get Free Report) were down 2.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $94.2866 and last traded at $94.3066. Approximately 301 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 2,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.7524.

iShares IV Public Limited Company – iShares Edge MSCI World Momentum Factor UCITS ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.38.

The iShares Edge MSCI World Momentum Factor UCITS ETF (OTCMKTS:IEMMF) is an Ireland-domiciled exchange-traded fund managed by BlackRock under its iShares brand. The fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI World Momentum Index, which is designed to capture the performance of large- and mid-capitalization developed-market companies exhibiting relatively higher price momentum. By focusing on securities with strong recent price trends, the ETF offers investors targeted exposure to a factor-based equity strategy within the global equity universe.

Holdings are selected and weighted based on their momentum scores, with periodic rebalancing to ensure the portfolio remains aligned with the underlying index methodology.

