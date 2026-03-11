iShares Future Metaverse Tech and Communications ETF (NYSEARCA:IVRS) Short Interest Down 91.2% in February

iShares Future Metaverse Tech and Communications ETF (NYSEARCA:IVRS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 115 shares, a decrease of 91.2% from the February 12th total of 1,311 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 302 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 302 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

iShares Future Metaverse Tech and Communications ETF Price Performance

IVRS traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $31.03. The company had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.33. iShares Future Metaverse Tech and Communications ETF has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $43.12.

About iShares Future Metaverse Tech and Communications ETF

The iShares Future Metaverse Tech and Communications ETF (IVRS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of equity securities from around the world that are expected to contribute to the metaverse. IVRS was launched on Feb 14, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

