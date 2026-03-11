iShares Future Metaverse Tech and Communications ETF (NYSEARCA:IVRS) Short Interest Down 91.2% in February

iShares Future Metaverse Tech and Communications ETF (NYSEARCA:IVRS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 115 shares, a decrease of 91.2% from the February 12th total of 1,311 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 302 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 302 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
iShares Future Metaverse Tech and Communications ETF Price Performance
IVRS traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $31.03. The company had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.33. iShares Future Metaverse Tech and Communications ETF has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $43.12.
About iShares Future Metaverse Tech and Communications ETF
