iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 350,093 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 346,933 shares.The stock last traded at $95.30 and had previously closed at $97.23.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.2%

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.87.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $1.7947 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 381.0%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 64,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,849,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,857,000 after purchasing an additional 350,018 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 25,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 190.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 9,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

