iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 350,093 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 346,933 shares.The stock last traded at $95.30 and had previously closed at $97.23.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.2%
The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.87.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $1.7947 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 381.0%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
