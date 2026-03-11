Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) CEO Sells $9,525,584.00 in Stock

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) CEO Brett Monia sold 126,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $9,525,584.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 242,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,248,182.40. This represents a 34.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS traded down $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $74.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,839,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315,510. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.95 and a 52-week high of $86.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.65 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.81.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $203.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.07 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 68.82% and a negative net margin of 40.36%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3,184.3% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 216,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,122,000 after acquiring an additional 209,848 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 147,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,639,000 after purchasing an additional 13,312 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapies designed to modulate gene expression. The company’s proprietary antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) technology enables the selective binding of short synthetic strands of nucleic acids to messenger RNA (mRNA), thereby inhibiting or altering the production of disease-causing proteins. Ionis’ pipeline spans a range of therapeutic areas, including neurological disorders, cardiovascular conditions, metabolic diseases and rare genetic disorders.

Since its founding in 1989 by Dr.

Featured Articles

