Invitation Home $INVH Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its holdings in shares of Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 645,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,663 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.11% of Invitation Home worth $18,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Invitation Home by 1,695.2% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invitation Home by 59.1% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Home during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Home during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Home during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invitation Home alerts:

Invitation Home Price Performance

Invitation Home stock opened at $25.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.83. Invitation Home has a 52 week low of $25.21 and a 52 week high of $35.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Invitation Home Increases Dividend

Invitation Home ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.21). Invitation Home had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $685.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Invitation Home’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Invitation Home has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.980 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Invitation Home will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Invitation Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 23rd. Invitation Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INVH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Invitation Home in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Invitation Home from $36.50 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Invitation Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Invitation Home from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Invitation Home from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.94.

View Our Latest Report on INVH

Invitation Home Company Profile

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes (NYSE: INVH) is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, operation and leasing of single-family rental homes across the United States. The company focuses on acquiring suburban and urban-adjacent single-family residences and managing them as rental properties for households seeking professionally managed, long-term housing alternatives to traditional homeownership or multifamily rentals.

Operationally, Invitation Homes is involved in the full lifecycle of the single-family rental business: sourcing and acquiring homes, performing renovations and ongoing maintenance, marketing and leasing properties, and providing property management and resident services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.