Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Belite Bio (BLTE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Belite Bio (NASDAQ: BLTE) in the last few weeks:

3/7/2026 – Belite Bio was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “sell” to “hold”.

3/3/2026 – Belite Bio was given a new $217.00 price target by Needham & Company LLC.

3/3/2026 – Belite Bio had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Benchmark Co..

3/3/2026 – Belite Bio had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $185.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2026 – Belite Bio had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $191.00 to $201.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2026 – Belite Bio had its price target raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $200.00 to $266.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/19/2026 – Belite Bio was given a new $223.00 price target by Mizuho.

1/28/2026 – Belite Bio had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock.

1/26/2026 – Belite Bio is now covered by Bank of America Corporation. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock.

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ: BLTE) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for metabolic and inflammatory diseases. Leveraging a proprietary drug-discovery platform, the company aims to address conditions such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity by targeting pathways involved in fibrosis, inflammation and metabolic regulation.

Belite Bio’s pipeline includes multiple candidates in preclinical and early clinical development stages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Belite Bio Inc Sponsored ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belite Bio Inc Sponsored ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.