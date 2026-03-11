Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,451,803 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 879,931 shares.The stock last traded at $50.26 and had previously closed at $50.25.
Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Trading Up 0.0%
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.27.
Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1738 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF
The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.
