Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,451,803 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 879,931 shares.The stock last traded at $50.26 and had previously closed at $50.25.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Trading Up 0.0%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.27.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1738 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 36,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 35,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 88.3% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

