Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF $OMFL Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 225,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,587 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $13,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $346,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $517,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 138.8% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 362,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,868,000 after buying an additional 210,910 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 17.2% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after buying an additional 12,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 28.6% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 90,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after buying an additional 20,091 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OMFL opened at $61.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.07. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.00 and a 1 year high of $63.99.

About Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

