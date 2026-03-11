Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF (NYSEARCA:IIGD) Short Interest Down 95.2% in February

Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF (NYSEARCA:IIGD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 96 shares, a decrease of 95.2% from the February 12th total of 1,997 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,226 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2,226 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IIGD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Collier Financial acquired a new position in Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF in the third quarter worth about $160,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF by 96.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 12,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period.

Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IIGD traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.82. 2,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,759. Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF has a 1-year low of $23.92 and a 1-year high of $25.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.87.

Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd were given a $0.0851 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd.

The Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF (IIGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Investment Grade Defensive index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment-grade corporate bonds of intermediate maturities. IIGD was launched on Jul 25, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

