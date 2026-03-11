InterDigital, Inc. $IDCC Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,721 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,947 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of InterDigital worth $14,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the second quarter worth $28,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its position in shares of InterDigital by 186.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 109 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in InterDigital in the second quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at InterDigital

In related news, Director John A. Kritzmacher sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $413,750.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,815 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,765. This represents a 7.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Brezski sold 6,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.49, for a total value of $2,307,150.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 83,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,554,273.26. This trade represents a 7.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 44,054 shares of company stock worth $14,688,067 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $425.00 target price on InterDigital in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Weiss Ratings lowered InterDigital from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of InterDigital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded InterDigital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.67.

InterDigital Stock Up 0.5%

NASDAQ IDCC opened at $365.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $341.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.37. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.60 and a 1-year high of $412.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 1.57.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $158.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.57 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 48.76%.InterDigital’s revenue was down 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.15 EPS. InterDigital has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.390-2.680 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InterDigital News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting InterDigital this week:

Positive Sentiment: Raised near-term quarter views: Zacks bumped Q4 2026 EPS to $1.80 (from $1.45) and Q3 2027 to $2.18 (from $2.08); they also slightly lifted Q2 2027 to $2.14. These increases signal pockets of stronger expected licensing/royalty performance in specific quarters.

Raised near-term quarter views: Zacks bumped Q4 2026 EPS to $1.80 (from $1.45) and Q3 2027 to $2.18 (from $2.08); they also slightly lifted Q2 2027 to $2.14. These increases signal pockets of stronger expected licensing/royalty performance in specific quarters. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks retained a “Hold” rating on IDCC and the street consensus full‑year EPS figure remains cited at $9.21, so no change to overarching analyst stance despite the model updates.

Zacks retained a “Hold” rating on IDCC and the street consensus full‑year EPS figure remains cited at $9.21, so no change to overarching analyst stance despite the model updates. Negative Sentiment: Multiple downward revisions to other near- and longer-term forecasts: Q2 2026 cut to $1.70 (from $1.99), Q1 2027 to $1.79 (from $1.83), Q3 2026 to $1.93 (from $2.05), Q4 2027 sharply cut to $1.26 (from $1.97), FY2026 to $7.73 (from $7.80), FY2027 to $7.36 (from $7.97) and FY2028 to $8.23 (from $9.34). The breadth of these downgrades—especially the sizeable cuts to Q4 2027 and FY2028—reduces earnings visibility and is the main bearish driver for the stock today.

InterDigital Profile

(Free Report)

InterDigital, Inc is a mobile and video technology research and development company that designs and licenses wireless communications and video compression innovations. Its patent portfolio encompasses key standards across 3G, 4G LTE and 5G wireless networks, as well as video and multimedia technologies. By focusing on fundamental technology creation rather than device manufacturing, InterDigital delivers core intellectual property to smartphone manufacturers, chipset vendors and telecommunications operators worldwide.

The company’s principal services include patent licensing, technology evaluation and consulting.

Featured Articles

