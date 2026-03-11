Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Sunday.

INTC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Susquehanna increased their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. HSBC upgraded shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $45.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $46.78 on Friday. Intel has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $54.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $233.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -584.68, a P/E/G ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.55.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The chip maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $981,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 113,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,545,593. This represents a 15.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Zinsner acquired 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $249,985.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 247,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,514,160. This represents a 2.44% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Financially Speaking Inc boosted its position in Intel by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 682 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel’s core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel’s product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

