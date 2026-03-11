Insteel Industries, Inc. (IIIN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on March 27th

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NYSE:IIIN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

Insteel Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 0.6%annually over the last three years.

Insteel Industries Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of Insteel Industries stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $32.89. 54,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,999. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.52. Insteel Industries has a 1-year low of $22.49 and a 1-year high of $41.64.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries ( NYSE:IIIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 7.01%.The firm had revenue of $159.92 million during the quarter.

Insteel Industries, Inc is a leading manufacturer of steel wire reinforcing products used in concrete construction. The company specializes in the design, fabrication and distribution of welded-wire reinforcement, cut-and-bent reinforcement and related accessories for concrete walls, floors and columns. Its products are employed across residential, commercial and infrastructure projects, providing structural strength and dimensional stability in poured concrete applications.

Key product lines include truss mats—prefabricated, ladder-like assemblies of welded wire designed for rapid placement—and custom cut-and-bent wire assemblies that meet specific engineering requirements.

