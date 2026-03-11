Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 10,170 shares, a decline of 72.0% from the February 12th total of 36,317 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,123 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 30,123 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF Price Performance

Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.30. 32,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,512. Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.36 and a fifty-two week high of $39.76. The stock has a market cap of $143.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.06.

Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0957 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is a boost from Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF

Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDLS. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 722,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,834,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 17,524 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $539,000.

The Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF (FDLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WI Fidelis Multi-Cap, Multi-Factor index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to 100 US-listed stocks of various sectors and market capitalizations. Selection is based on high quality, value, and momentum characteristics that include a Christian values component, as defined by the issuer. FDLS was launched on Aug 23, 2022 and is managed by Inspire.

