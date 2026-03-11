Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 10,170 shares, a decline of 72.0% from the February 12th total of 36,317 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,123 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 30,123 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF Price Performance
Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.30. 32,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,512. Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.36 and a fifty-two week high of $39.76. The stock has a market cap of $143.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.06.
Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0957 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is a boost from Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 17th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF
Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF Company Profile
The Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF (FDLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WI Fidelis Multi-Cap, Multi-Factor index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to 100 US-listed stocks of various sectors and market capitalizations. Selection is based on high quality, value, and momentum characteristics that include a Christian values component, as defined by the issuer. FDLS was launched on Aug 23, 2022 and is managed by Inspire.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.