Insider Selling: World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Insider Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) insider John Calmes, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.88, for a total value of $141,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 50,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,141,387.92. This represents a 1.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
World Acceptance Trading Down 3.1%
Shares of NASDAQ WRLD traded down $4.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.15. 183,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,255. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.50 and its 200-day moving average is $149.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 25.01 and a current ratio of 25.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.20. World Acceptance Corporation has a 52-week low of $104.99 and a 52-week high of $185.48.
World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.77). World Acceptance had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $128.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.49 million. Analysts expect that World Acceptance Corporation will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
WRLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of World Acceptance in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded World Acceptance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ: WRLD) is a consumer finance company headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina. Founded in 1972, the company provides credit solutions to underserved customers who may have limited access to traditional banking services. Over the decades, World Acceptance has built a reputation for tailored lending that emphasizes responsible underwriting and personalized customer service.
The company’s core product offerings include short-term installment loans designed to meet the immediate financial needs of its clients.
