Insider Selling: SentinelOne (NYSE:S) CEO Sells 36,932 Shares of Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 36,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $510,030.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,046,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,447,207.21. This represents a 3.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, February 11th, Tomer Weingarten sold 39,472 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $532,082.56.

On Friday, February 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 23,063 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total value of $303,278.45.

On Tuesday, January 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 51,595 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $780,116.40.

On Friday, January 2nd, Tomer Weingarten sold 6,346 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $95,443.84.

On Thursday, December 11th, Tomer Weingarten sold 125,429 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $1,892,723.61.

NYSE:S traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.19. 7,325,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,206,187. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.86. SentinelOne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $21.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the first quarter valued at about $382,000. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at $346,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 27.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 21,108 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SentinelOne by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,835,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,549,000 after buying an additional 118,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 287.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

S has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of SentinelOne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Monday, December 29th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on SentinelOne from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on SentinelOne from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.05.

SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc is a cybersecurity company specializing in AI-driven, autonomous endpoint protection. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Mountain View, California, the firm developed its Singularity Platform to unify prevention, detection, response, and hunting across endpoints, cloud workloads, containers and IoT devices. SentinelOne’s solutions leverage machine learning and behavioral analytics to identify threats in real time, automate remediation workflows and deliver forensics to support rapid incident response.

The company’s flagship product suite includes endpoint security agents, cloud workload protection, identity threat detection and extended detection and response (XDR) capabilities.

