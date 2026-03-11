Insider Selling: Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) SVP Sells 1,381 Shares of Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 1,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.63, for a total value of $125,160.03. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 56,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,107,453.65. The trade was a 2.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Tracy Ann Feanny also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 18th, Tracy Ann Feanny sold 9,965 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total value of $731,829.60.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

LSCC stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,943,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,188. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,586.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.68. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a 1-year low of $34.69 and a 1-year high of $108.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The business had revenue of $145.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.18 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.380 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on LSCC shares. Robert W. Baird set a $120.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $82.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.64.

Institutional Trading of Lattice Semiconductor

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 213.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 176,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after purchasing an additional 120,464 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 59.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 37.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 963,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,535,000 after buying an additional 264,329 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $1,435,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a U.S.-based semiconductor company specializing in low-power, small-footprint programmable logic devices. The company’s product portfolio centers on field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), programmable logic devices (PLDs) and related intellectual property cores that enable customers to implement custom digital functions in applications where energy efficiency and compact size are critical. Lattice’s solutions are widely used to accelerate edge computing, support video and sensor interfaces, and provide flexible I/O connectivity across a variety of end markets.

The company offers a range of FPGA families, including the iCE40 series for ultra-low power mobile and consumer applications, the MachXO series for embedded control and security, and the ECP5 series for midrange performance in communications, industrial automation and automotive domains.

