Insider Selling: Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) CTO Sells 265,000 Shares of Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) CTO Artur Bergman sold 265,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $6,039,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,604,901 shares in the company, valued at $36,575,693.79. This represents a 14.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 9th, Artur Bergman sold 40,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $842,800.00.

On Monday, March 2nd, Artur Bergman sold 275,234 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $5,658,811.04.

On Thursday, March 5th, Artur Bergman sold 31,079 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $643,024.51.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Artur Bergman sold 24,532 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $516,643.92.

On Friday, February 27th, Artur Bergman sold 869 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $15,207.50.

On Monday, February 23rd, Artur Bergman sold 40,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $683,200.00.

On Thursday, February 19th, Artur Bergman sold 34,576 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $694,977.60.

On Thursday, February 19th, Artur Bergman sold 39,881 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.89, for a total transaction of $753,352.09.

On Wednesday, February 18th, Artur Bergman sold 18,338 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $321,465.14.

On Tuesday, February 17th, Artur Bergman sold 40,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $701,200.00.

Shares of FSLY traded up $1.31 on Wednesday, reaching $24.05. The stock had a trading volume of 15,186,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,423,902. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -25.05 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.07 and a 200 day moving average of $10.65. Fastly, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $25.22.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair raised Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. KeyCorp raised Fastly from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 15th. DA Davidson set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Fastly in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fastly from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Fastly in a research report on Monday, November 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.14.

Positive Sentiment: RBC Capital raised its price target on FSLY to $20 (from $12) while keeping a Sector Perform rating, citing improved execution and potential multiple expansion after meetings with management — this gives institutional investors a fundamental rationale for the rally. Read More.

Market momentum after Fastly’s February results has driven strong recent gains and elevated trading; traders appear to be chasing improved results and outlook, which helps explain today’s above-average volume. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional ownership is high (~79.7%), and several funds have adjusted stakes recently — this concentration can both stabilize the stock and amplify moves when institutions rebalance. Read More.

Institutional ownership is high (~79.7%), and several funds have adjusted stakes recently — this concentration can both stabilize the stock and amplify moves when institutions rebalance. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Repeated, sizable insider selling: CTO Artur Bergman has sold multiple blocks of shares (including large filings on March 2, 9 and 10) and the CEO reported a sale as well. These large, serial disposals (multi-million-dollar totals) can trigger short-term profit‑taking and signal insiders reducing exposure. Read More. Read More.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Align Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Fastly during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Fastly in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fastly in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform designed to accelerate, secure and enable modern digital experiences. The company offers a suite of services including a content delivery network (CDN), edge compute, load balancing, web application firewall (WAF) and DDoS protection. Fastly’s real-time architecture allows customers to seamlessly deploy software logic at the network edge, reducing latency by bringing applications and content closer to end users.

Founded in 2011 by Artur Bergman, Fastly has evolved from a pure-play CDN provider into a comprehensive edge cloud platform.

