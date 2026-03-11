Insider Selling: Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CAO Sells 887 Shares of Stock

Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) CAO Jane Bone sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $46,372.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 42,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,210,607.52. This represents a 2.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Elastic Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of NYSE:ESTC traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,967,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,680,223. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.71, a PEG ratio of 68.42 and a beta of 0.98. Elastic N.V. has a 12 month low of $49.90 and a 12 month high of $103.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $449.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.37 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Elastic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.540 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.550-0.570 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Elastic N.V. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the first quarter valued at about $494,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Elastic by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Elastic by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Elastic by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 533,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,986,000 after purchasing an additional 28,628 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Elastic by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

ESTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Elastic from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Elastic from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Elastic from $113.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Elastic from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Elastic from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.25.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V. operates as a search and analytics company, offering a suite of open source and subscription-based solutions for search, observability and security use cases. Its flagship product, Elasticsearch, enables fast and scalable full-text search and analytics across large volumes of structured and unstructured data. Complementary tools such as Kibana provide visualization capabilities, while Beats and Logstash serve as lightweight data shippers and data processing pipelines, respectively.

The company was founded in 2012 by Shay Banon, who serves as chief technology officer, and Steven Schuurman.

