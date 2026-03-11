Insider Selling: Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) Director Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.81, for a total value of $2,496,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,640 shares in the company, valued at $204,688.40. This trade represents a 92.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Datadog Stock Up 3.6%
Shares of DDOG stock traded up $4.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.49. 3,474,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,314,481. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.63 and a 52-week high of $201.69. The stock has a market cap of $44.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 411.26, a P/E/G ratio of 35.34 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.84.
Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $953.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.53 million. Datadog had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.080-2.160 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.510 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.
- Positive Sentiment: Product & go‑to‑market: Datadog launched an MCP Server to provide secure, real‑time observability for AI agent workflows and announced an integration with Cohesity for AI agent resilience and rapid recovery. These moves deepen Datadog’s positioning in AI‑native enterprise stacks and make its observability platform more mission‑critical for AI deployments. Datadog Targets AI Agent Workflows With MCP Server And Cohesity Tie Up
- Positive Sentiment: Partnership lift: Cohesity’s announcement of a strategic integration with Datadog (enterprise-grade observability + rapid data recovery for AI production) supports expansion into AI production reliability — a high‑value use case for enterprise customers. Cohesity Partners with Datadog
- Positive Sentiment: Momentum / market sentiment: Coverage and interest have picked up (Forbes piece highlighting a recent multi‑day rally and market‑cap gains), which can attract inflows and support the rally in the near term. Why Investors Are Flocking Back To DDOG Stock?
- Positive Sentiment: Underlying fundamentals remain supportive: Datadog beat on revenue and EPS in its February quarter and provided FY‑2026 and Q1‑2026 guidance, which continues to serve as a fundamental backdrop for investors. See company/analyst coverage for details. Datadog – MarketBeat
- Neutral Sentiment: Media & analyst attention: Increased mentions on Zacks, Yahoo and other outlets can amplify volatility and flows but do not by themselves change fundamentals. Is Trending Stock Datadog, Inc. (DDOG) a Buy Now?
- Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest data in the feeds shows inconsistencies (zeros/NaN). That appears to be a reporting error and likely has minimal direct impact on current price action.
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: CTO Alexis Le‑Quoc sold 53,541 shares (avg ~$110.54) and director Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares (~$124.81). Large insider sales can sap sentiment, especially after a near‑term rally, and may have contributed to intraday weakness for some traders. SEC filings: Alexis Le‑Quoc Form 4 | Amit Agarwal Form 4
Several analysts have recently commented on DDOG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets set a $165.00 price target on Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Arete Research raised their price target on Datadog from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Datadog from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Thirty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.62.
Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog’s platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.
The company’s product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.
