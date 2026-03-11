Insider Selling: Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) Director Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.81, for a total value of $2,496,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,640 shares in the company, valued at $204,688.40. This trade represents a 92.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Datadog Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of DDOG stock traded up $4.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.49. 3,474,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,314,481. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.63 and a 52-week high of $201.69. The stock has a market cap of $44.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 411.26, a P/E/G ratio of 35.34 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.84.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $953.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.53 million. Datadog had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.080-2.160 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.510 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,292 shares in the last quarter. Employees Provident Fund Board purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,582,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Tobam increased its position in shares of Datadog by 615.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 6,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on DDOG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets set a $165.00 price target on Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Arete Research raised their price target on Datadog from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Datadog from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Thirty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.62.

About Datadog

Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog’s platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company’s product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

