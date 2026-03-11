Insider Selling: Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) SVP Sells 17,701 Shares of Stock

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) SVP Nicolas Brun sold 17,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $436,683.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 103,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,552,506.22. This represents a 14.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CSTM opened at $25.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.48. Constellium SE has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $27.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.64.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.44. Constellium had a return on equity of 32.14% and a net margin of 3.23%.The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The business's revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Constellium SE will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSTM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Constellium from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Constellium from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Constellium in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Constellium from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellium by 6,985.7% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Constellium by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Constellium by 578.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Constellium by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Constellium during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellium SE is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance aluminum products and solutions. The company serves key markets including aerospace, automotive, and packaging, offering advanced rolled and extruded aluminum sheet, plate and structural components. Its product portfolio encompasses precision-engineered parts for commercial and military aircraft, automotive body structures and closures, beverage and specialty packaging, as well as industrial and structural applications.

Established in 2011 through the consolidation of Rio Tinto Alcan’s rolled-products and engineered-products businesses, Constellium has built a reputation for innovation in lightweighting and sustainability.

