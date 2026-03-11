Insider Selling: Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) CFO Sells 58,254 Shares of Stock

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) CFO A Ernest Toth, Jr. sold 58,254 shares of Aquestive Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $242,919.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 376,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,387.04. The trade was a 13.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Aquestive Therapeutics Stock Up 2.5%

AQST traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.31. 1,170,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,614,740. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.22. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $7.55. The stock has a market cap of $525.38 million, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.61.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $13.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

AQST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital set a $6.00 price objective on Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised Aquestive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQST. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,918,000. Pale Fire Capital SE grew its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 25.5% in the second quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 1,676,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after acquiring an additional 340,767 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,494,000. Sio Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 141.9% during the second quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 947,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 555,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $547,000. 32.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel drug delivery systems. Leveraging its proprietary PharmFilm® technology, Aquestive designs thin-film formulations that facilitate sublingual, buccal and oral delivery of small molecules, offering rapid onset of action and improved patient compliance compared with traditional dosage forms.

