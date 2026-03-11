Insider Selling: Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) CFO Sells 58,254 Shares of Stock

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) CFO A Ernest Toth, Jr. sold 58,254 shares of Aquestive Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $242,919.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 376,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,387.04. The trade was a 13.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Aquestive Therapeutics Stock Up 2.5%
AQST traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.31. 1,170,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,614,740. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.22. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $7.55. The stock has a market cap of $525.38 million, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.61.
Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $13.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Research Report on Aquestive Therapeutics
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aquestive Therapeutics
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQST. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,918,000. Pale Fire Capital SE grew its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 25.5% in the second quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 1,676,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after acquiring an additional 340,767 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,494,000. Sio Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 141.9% during the second quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 947,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 555,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $547,000. 32.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Key Stories Impacting Aquestive Therapeutics
Here are the key news stories impacting Aquestive Therapeutics this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst note/valuation — A Seeking Alpha write‑up reiterates a Buy on AQST and argues Anaphylm is closer to FDA approval after addressing CRL packaging/labeling issues; the author models an $8 fair value (≈87% upside), high adoption probabilities and eventual profitability by 2029 while warning additional financing may be needed by end‑2027. Aquestive Therapeutics: With Some Hiccups, Anaphylm Is Closer To FDA Approval
- Positive Sentiment: Broker upgrades/estimate revisions — HC Wainwright raised several near‑term EPS estimates (Q1–Q4 2026 and select 2027 quarters) and lifted its FY2026 view (from roughly -$0.61 to -$0.51), signaling modestly improved operating outlook assumptions. This reduces downside to short‑term guidance risk but the company remains loss‑making. AQST Stock Page
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry coverage — The Globe and Mail included Aquestive in a list of healthcare stocks analysts are bullish on, providing supportive media attention but no company‑specific catalytic news. Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA), Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST)
- Neutral Sentiment: Corporate governance — Aquestive granted an inducement equity award to its Chief Medical Officer under Nasdaq rules; standard retention/compensation action (minor dilution/expense implications). Aquestive Therapeutics Announces Grant of Inducement Award Pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
- Negative Sentiment: Legal risk — Multiple law firms (Rosen, Johnson Fistel, Bernstein Liebhard, Faruqi & Faruqi, Gross Law) have announced or are soliciting plaintiffs for securities class actions covering purchases from June 16, 2025 to Jan 8, 2026; litigation could increase legal costs, management distraction and limit upside until resolved. Note deadlines for lead plaintiff motions are being publicized (e.g., May 4, 2026). AQST Investors Encouraged to Seek Lead Plaintiff Role in Aquestive Therapeutics Securities Class Action Case with Johnson Fistel
- Negative Sentiment: Market data anomaly — Short‑interest reports show a reported surge but contain inconsistent/erroneous values (zeros/NaN). If real, rising short interest would add selling pressure; current published figures appear unreliable and should be confirmed via exchange filings. (No external link provided.)
Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile
Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel drug delivery systems. Leveraging its proprietary PharmFilm® technology, Aquestive designs thin-film formulations that facilitate sublingual, buccal and oral delivery of small molecules, offering rapid onset of action and improved patient compliance compared with traditional dosage forms.
The company’s lead product, Libervant® (diazepam) Buccal Film, is approved by the U.S.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Aquestive Therapeutics
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.