Insider Buying: AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) Major Shareholder Buys 88,000 Shares of Stock

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Jorey Chernett acquired 88,000 shares of AirSculpt Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $189,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,486,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,945,353.65. The trade was a 1.38% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Jorey Chernett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AirSculpt Technologies alerts:

On Friday, March 6th, Jorey Chernett bought 45,600 shares of AirSculpt Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $91,200.00.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Jorey Chernett purchased 30,000 shares of AirSculpt Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.87 per share, with a total value of $56,100.00.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Jorey Chernett purchased 80,000 shares of AirSculpt Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $136,800.00.

AirSculpt Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRS traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,004,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,344. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average of $4.78. AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $141.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 2.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AirSculpt Technologies

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRS. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in AirSculpt Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 265.2% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 179,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 130,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of AirSculpt Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AirSculpt Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $6.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AIRS

About AirSculpt Technologies

(Get Free Report)

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: AIRS) is a medical technology company specializing in minimally invasive body contouring. The company’s flagship AirSculpt® platform combines pneumatic power with precision microcannulas to deliver fat removal, transfer and sculpting procedures. AirSculpt Technologies partners with both company-owned and franchised cosmetic surgery practices to offer a streamlined, office-based alternative to traditional liposuction.

Through its proprietary system, AirSculpt Technologies provides both consumers and medical professionals with an integrated solution that emphasizes reduced downtime, smaller incision sites, and more predictable outcomes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AirSculpt Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirSculpt Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.