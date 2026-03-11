Inmarsat (OTCMKTS:IMASF) Stock Price Down 7.7% – Should You Sell?

Inmarsat Plc (OTCMKTS:IMASF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.12 and last traded at $8.12. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.80.

Inmarsat Stock Down 7.7%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.12 and a 200 day moving average of $8.12.

Inmarsat Company Profile

Inmarsat plc is a leading provider of global mobile satellite communications, offering voice and high-speed broadband services across maritime, aviation, government and enterprise sectors. Headquartered in London, the company operates a constellation of geostationary satellites that deliver coverage from pole to pole, enabling real-time connectivity for vessels, aircraft, land vehicles and remote installations. Inmarsat’s services support critical communications for safety, operational efficiency and global collaboration in some of the world’s most challenging environments.

The company’s product portfolio includes Fleet Xpress for maritime broadband, SwiftBroadband for aeronautical connectivity and the Global Xpress network for high-throughput data services across land, sea and air.

