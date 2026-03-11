Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of Indra Sistemas S.A. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ISMAY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.3920, but opened at $33.80. Indra Sistemas shares last traded at $36.20, with a volume of 3,038 shares trading hands.

Indra Sistemas Stock Up 2.3%

The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $999.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter. Indra Sistemas had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 30.98%.

About Indra Sistemas

Indra Sistemas SA is a Madrid-based global technology and consulting firm specializing in information and communications technology (ICT) and defense systems. The company designs, develops and implements turnkey solutions for sectors including transportation, energy, public administration, financial services, telecommunications and security. Through system integration, application development, managed services and outsourcing, Indra helps clients navigate digital transformation and optimize operational performance.

In its defense and security business, Indra delivers radar systems, air traffic management platforms, command-and-control centers, simulation and training tools, as well as cybersecurity solutions.

