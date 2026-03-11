Inceptionr LLC Sells 7,400 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Inceptionr LLC trimmed its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,751 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 1.1% in the third quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 3.0% in the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 3.9% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In other news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 14,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total transaction of $2,892,194.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 42,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,607,662.79. The trade was a 25.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.05, for a total value of $1,309,859.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 22,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,534,885.80. The trade was a 22.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,088 shares of company stock valued at $9,930,020. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $257.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer downgraded AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMETEK

AMETEK Stock Performance

NYSE:AME opened at $226.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.02. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.02 and a 1-year high of $242.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $224.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.57.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 16.55%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. AMETEK has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.870-8.070 EPS. Analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 19.38%.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.