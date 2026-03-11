Inceptionr LLC Sells 21,356 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. $PFG

Inceptionr LLC cut its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 73.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,356 shares during the quarter. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFG. Capital Management Corp VA grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 19.2% during the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 172,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,322,000 after buying an additional 27,857 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 160.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 48,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 30,118 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 127,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,504,000 after purchasing an additional 37,357 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $18,526,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,486,000. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.11.

Principal Financial Group Stock Down 1.0%

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $89.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.63. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $97.88.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.03). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 14.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Principal Financial Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.010-9.260 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.72%.

Insider Activity at Principal Financial Group

In related news, CEO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 7,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $697,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 136,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,998,660. This represents a 5.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,965 shares of company stock valued at $2,352,460. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, commonly known as Principal, is a global financial services company headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. The firm provides a broad range of retirement, investment management and insurance solutions for individual, employer and institutional clients. Its core businesses include retirement plan services and recordkeeping, asset management, and life and disability insurance, supported by distribution through employers, financial advisors and direct channels.

On the retirement side, Principal offers 401(k) and other workplace retirement plans, individual retirement accounts and annuity products designed to help clients accumulate and manage retirement savings.

