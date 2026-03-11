Inceptionr LLC Purchases Shares of 8,709 Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. $FND

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its position in Floor & Decor by 37.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in Floor & Decor by 27.2% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor Price Performance

FND opened at $59.72 on Wednesday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.11 and a 1 year high of $93.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 4.45%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Floor & Decor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.180 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FND shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Floor & Decor from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on Floor & Decor from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Zacks Research raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.24.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FND

About Floor & Decor

(Free Report)

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Atlanta, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc is a specialty retailer focused on hard surface flooring and related accessories in the United States. The company serves both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers through a growing network of warehouse-format stores and a comprehensive e-commerce platform.

Floor & Decor’s product offering spans ceramic and porcelain tile, engineered and solid hardwood, laminate, luxury vinyl plank and tile, natural stone and a full suite of installation materials such as grout, mortars and underlayment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.