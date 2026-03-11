Inceptionr LLC Purchases Shares of 13,327 Trustmark Corporation $TRMK

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trustmark by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trustmark by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trustmark by 452.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRMK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Hovde Group boosted their price objective on Trustmark from $42.00 to $44.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Trustmark from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Trustmark in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Trustmark Stock Performance

Shares of TRMK stock opened at $41.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.29 and a 200-day moving average of $40.37. Trustmark Corporation has a one year low of $29.77 and a one year high of $45.43. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.68.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Trustmark had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $209.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Trustmark Corporation will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trustmark Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This is a boost from Trustmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.95%.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation is a financial services holding company headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi. Through its principal subsidiary, Trustmark National Bank, the company provides a broad spectrum of commercial and consumer banking services. Trustmark’s offerings include deposit accounts, lending solutions, cash management services, residential and commercial mortgage financing, and credit card processing.

In addition to traditional banking, Trustmark offers trust and wealth management services designed to meet the needs of high-net-worth individuals, families and institutional clients.

